Standard Chartered appoints heads of Financial Markets business in Americas

Standard Chartered Bank has appointed Jens Andersen and Molly Duffy as Co-Heads, Financial Markets, Americas. Based in New York, Jens and Molly report to Chris Allington, Regional Head, Financial Markets, Europe and Americas; and Torry Berntsen, CEO, Americas and Regional Head, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Americas. Jens also has the additional responsibility as Head of Trading, FX Rates & Credit (FXRC), Americas, while Molly is also Head, Financial Markets Sales, Americas.

These appointments demonstrate the Bank’s focus on growing its franchise and capabilities to service OECD-based clients, and strengthening its Financial Markets platform to deliver more comprehensive product solutions to clients globally.

Jens joined the Bank in April this year. He has over two decades of experience working in leading financial institutions in London, Chicago and New York. Jens was managing a portfolio at Element Capital in New York before joining the Bank. Prior to that, he held several senior financial markets roles at Morgan Stanley.

Molly joined on 24 July from Credit Suisse. She brings a wealth of industry experience in delivering strategic growth and coordinated solutions, in addition to expertise in fixed income products. She was most recently Managing Director in Global Markets, Key Account Management Group. Prior to that, she was Managing Director and Head of Americas Macro Sales.

Chris Allington commented on the new appointments: “We are delighted to have Jens and Molly join us. Their combined depth and breadth of experience will be significant in leading the business. Today’s announcement builds on the recent formation of the Latin America Credit desk in New York and is testament to our commitment to invest in and build out our Financial Markets franchise in Americas.”

Other recent senior appointments made in the Bank’s Financial Markets business include Kevin Burke as Global Head, Financial Markets Sales (based in Singapore); Haroon Sana as Head, Financial Markets Sales, Europe, and Global Head of Rates Sales (based in London); and Hoe Lon Leng as Head, FX Rates and Credit Trading, ASEAN (based in Singapore). In May, the Bank also announced the addition of over a dozen hires to boost its credit trading capabilities.

