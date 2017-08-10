Radisson Blu Unveils ‘The Art Of Weddings’ Across India

Building on the brand’s global ‘Something Blu, A Wedding of a Kind’ concept, the initiative will run across all of India’s 34 Radisson Blu hotels. Aimed at establishing the upper-upscale brand as the venue of choice for weddings and bridal related events, ‘The Art of Weddings’ is targeted at new age Indian couples and brings together the finest names in wedding services for a truly elegant, stylish and sophisticated wedding experience. Special privileges such as food and beverage discounts and a bonus of 25,000 Club CarlsonSM Gold Points, will be extended to all wedding bookings made at Radisson Blu hotels across India during the campaign period.

‘The Art of Weddings’ will roll out in the form of a two-day lavish experiential ‘Wedding Fair’ at Radisson Blu Hotel New Delhi Paschim Vihar on August 25 and 26 and Radisson Blu Hotel Indore on September 2 and 3. Partnering with the campaign are – India’sfinestcouturedesigner, Payal Singhal who will present ‘The Azure Collection’, an exclusive line designed for Radisson Blu; renowned celebrity chef from Radisson Blu, Rakesh Sethi and his specially curated signature dishes; Ramit Batra, acclaimed destination wedding photographer and storyteller, who ties together vibrant and colorful memories of weddings through his photography; Puneet Gupta and his fashionable, bespoke wedding invitation designs; Jewels D’Allure that will bring together personalized, high-end jewelry and Eclairs Cakes; a specialist in designer wedding cakes. Leading make-up artist Kangana Kochhar will also participate in the New Delhi Fair to help would-be brides look their best on their special day.

Bespoke weddingpackages include Silver and Gold Tier options with highlights such as signature dishes by Rakesh Sethi, a complimentary upgrade to Club CarlsonSM Silver/Gold status and exclusive offers with local sari houses, jewelers and florists. Couples who book a wedding at either Radisson Blu Hotel New Delhi Paschim Vihar or Radisson Blu Indore Hotel during the ‘Fairs’ also stand a chance to win specially crafted Payal Singhal outfits worth INR 50,000 each.

Experiential workshops are also a key feature at the ‘Wedding Fairs’. Attendees will learn how to create an unforgettable destination wedding, select an ideal wedding invitation, trousseau and other gift packing techniques and latest trends, styles and flavors in the world of wedding cakes and much more. An exclusive session with Payal Singhal on a bride’s trousseau is also open for first 20 registrations in each city.

Sandy Russell, vice president, commercial operations, Asia Pacific, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group said, “India is a very important market for us where we are committed to strengthening our brand presence. The ‘Art of Weddings’ taps on the huge potential of the wedding market in India and is unique in its targeting, delivery and reach. The campaign is designed tocreate personalized wedding experiences and we are confident that the campaign will resonate strongly with consumers in the country.”

Raj Rana, chief executive officer, SouthAsia, CarlsonRezidorHotelGroupsaid, “We are excited to launch The Art of Weddings in India where we have Radisson Blu hotels located in primary and secondary cities. We believe that Radisson Blu with its service philosophy of ‘Yes I Can!SM is uniquely positioned to deliver a one-stopdestinationforallweddingneeds of the Indian consumer. By introducing this campaign across all Radisson Blu hotels in India at one-go, we have ensured an inclusive, consistent and seamless experience for all guests looking to book their special occasion with us and we hope to leverage our strong brand presence across the country to maximize guest service.”

Radisson Blu Hotel New Delhi Paschim Vihar offers ‘Olympus’, a spectacular, one-of-a-kind banqueting facility, spread over 12,000 square feet with a sky view deck. The hotel’s wedding specialists work with guests to create themed interiors with customized food and beverage menus to ensure the best wedding experience. Radisson Blu Hotel Indore encompasses over 3,250 square meters of modern and elegant blowout banquet space to hold cocktail receptions, sit-down dinners and stand-up buffets. The hotel closely assists in providing solutions for every requirement from the wedding ceremony to the honeymoon through stylish venue, chic accommodation and exquisite food choices.

Entrance is free and open to the public at both 'Wedding Fairs'.

Website: http://www.artofweddings.in/home/

