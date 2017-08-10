Get the Moto Z2 Force Edition and exclusive Moto Mods on Verizon and unlock unlimited possibilities

The new Moto Z2 Force Edition, available for preorder from Verizon today, takes everything you love about the Moto Z and adds a sleek metal design around Motorola’s ShatterShield display and a powerful new dual camera. What’s more, Verizon is the only place to get the latest Moto Mods – the Moto GamePad for mobile gaming and the JBL SoundBoost 2 speaker in a hot Verizon red. What’s more, preorder your Motorola Z2 Force Edition from Verizon and get it for $15 per month for 24 months on Verizon device payment ($756 retail; 0% APR) when activated on Verizon Unlimited.

The Moto Z2 Force Edition will take full advantage of the most advanced 4G LTE technology later this year when Verizon launches its Gigabit Class LTE service, giving you access to peak speeds far exceeding most phones in the market today. Transfer movies, photos and large files in no time with some of the fastest possible data speeds so you can spend more time watching what you love and less time waiting for it to download.

With the introduction of Moto Mods, Motorola changed the way we think about and use our smartphones. Today, the Moto Mod family got even bigger, with the addition of four new Moto Mods that transform your Moto Z2 Force Edition into a mobile gaming system, a 360 camera and a powerful stereo speaker in a snap:

Verizon-exclusive Moto GamePad: Take control of mobile gaming with dual control sticks, physical action buttons and eight-hour battery life.

JBL SoundBoost 2 (Verizon-exclusive red color): Instantly add premium JBL stereo sound to your smartphone featuring an integrated kickstand, 10-hour battery life and water-resistant coating.

Moto TurboPower Pack: Add an extra day of battery life to your phone. What’s more, the power pack can be charged up to 50% within 20 minutes of charging.

360 Camera Moto Mod (https://goo.gl/dMnLR4): Capture 360-degree interactive videos, audio and images with 4K video and 3D sound, then share them instantly with friends and family.

Beauty and brawn

Do you get screen anxiety every time you accidentally drop your phone? Worry no more. The Moto Z2 Force Edition is redesigned from the ground up with a sexy unibody design that wraps an ultra-tough, water-resistant aluminum casing around Motorola’s ShatterShield display, which is guaranteed not to crack or shatter.

The Moto Z2 Force Edition also has an upgraded camera, featuring two 12 megapixel rear cameras so it can take professional-looking photos every time you fire it up (or twist your wrist). A new selective focus setting adds a blur effect to the background or foreground of images for a more artsy look and a selective color option lets you change part of your photo to black and white, while keeping the main subject in full color. That means less time spent in Photoshop and more images to share on Instagram.

The Moto Z2 Force Edition also has Qualcomm’s most powerful SnapdragonTM processor and gives you all-day battery life so you don’t have to worry about running out of juice in the middle of the day. Plus, TurboPower charging gives you hours of power in minutes.

For a limited time, you can preorder your Moto Z2 Force Edition in Super Black and Fine Gold for $15 a month for 24 months on Verizon device payment when you choose Verizon unlimited ($756 retail; 0% APR. Eligible customers can also get a free Insta-Projector Moto Mod by mail with the purchase of a new Moto Z2 Force Edition (while supplies last. The Moto GamePad (https://goo.gl/49w3Qy) ( is available for preorder today for $79.99. All other Moto Mods are coming soon.