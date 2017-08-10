DJI Appoints Roger Luo As President Of The Company

DJI, the world’s leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, has appointed Roger Luo, previously the Vice President of Operations, as President of the company, effective immediately. Mr. Luo’s role will focus on developing DJI’s business internationally in markets that have seen a significant increase in demand for innovative drone and camera applications.

“DJI now has over 11,000 staff worldwide, with offices in 17 cities around the world. As we continue to expand our global footprint, we need to strengthen our management in the area of operations,” said Frank Wang, DJI’s Founder and CEO. “The move will also enable us to gain a deeper understanding of our growing customer base and build stronger relationships with our dealers and partners. Roger has stood out in his executive management skills and holds a track record in operational excellence. Since joining DJI in 2015, Roger’s leadership has improved the overall capabilities of DJI to lead the aerial imaging industry.”

For the past two years, Mr. Luo has overseen procurement, production and logistics. In this role, he has expanded DJI’s competencies in keeping pace with the growing market requirements for its technology. He has been driving innovation, including adding new layers of automation.

Mr. Luo’s work experience spans multiple software and hardware engineering and product management roles for companies including Apple, Foxconn and Siemens. At InnoLux and the BenQ Corporation, his responsibilities included product management, global marketing strategy, procurement, sales and after-sales. Mr. Luo holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from National Taiwan University and a Master’s Degree in Computer Engineering from Santa Clara University, California.

Following his appointment, Mr. Luo said, “DJI is a fast-growing high-tech company and this is a very exciting time for the industry. I look forward to working with the talented team at this company and, together to explore and maximize the creative possibilities of our technology.”

Mr. Wang will continue to oversee DJI’s product development to boost the potential of the full range of commercial, governmental, scientific, artistic, research and recreational applications.