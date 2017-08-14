“Dangerous Heat” is now Free at Amazon

In “Dangerous Heat” Whitney Storm, a free-lance journalist wrangles the opportunity to spend time at Grafton Air Base to interview smokejumpers for an article.



At Grafton Air Base she runs into Thomas “Wolf” MacKenzie, the man who’d stolen her heart and then walked away.



“Dangerous Heat” will please any who get hot and tingly when thinking about firemen and romance.



The book is currently free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (until 8/18/2017). Get your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/Dangerous-Heat-Fire-Trilogy-Book-ebook/dp/B00BMZNBAI.

“Dangerous Heat” is an exciting romantic suspense with an average 5 star review rating. Here’s what some of the reviewers have said:



“This was a ‘couldn’t put down until I finished’ book! The characters were great together and their issues were very realistic. It’s not a melt your e-reader romance, but it still offers it’s fair share of steam! When reading a romantic suspense, I can usually guess who the bad guy is before the big reveal, but not with this one. I was left guessing until it named them. It was very well played out! I will definitely be recommending this one.” – Hcollins



“Suspense and romance. Single mother Whitney runs into her son’s father ten years after their night of love (soon after, he disappeared). Understandably, she is still bitter, but tortured hero Tom has a very good reason for why he left. While he struggles to learn how to be a father, he and Whitney discover their attraction is still there--if they can get past the passage of time and a host of characters who don’t want them together. But some real shady stuff is happening in this small town. No spoilers, but I really loved how Whitney handled the situation in the last chapter!” – Jennifer Davis



For more Information

For questions or to schedule an interview with the author, please contact worldofdreamspub@gmail.com .



About the Author

Sloan McBride is a multi-published romance author who lives and breathes in the paranormal. Occasionally, she’ll get a romantic suspense or urban fantasy trilogy to cough up. She likes bringing the supernatural into our everyday lives and making it seem normal.

