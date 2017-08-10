Cuddly Puppies, Kittens and Bunnies Determine Bonuses in Slotland’s Adorable New Fluffy Paws Slot

“The puppy is my favorite,” said player Diane F. “When he barks at the dog on the reels you get five free spins. When the neighbour’s dog hides a bone in your garden your puppy starts digging everywhere to find it. You can stop him any time and collect a bonus, but if you let him dig until he finds it your bet is multiplied up to 200X!”

Fluffy Paws, an adorable new real money online slot game featuring cuddly pets, has just bounced into Slotland. When they start the game, players pick a pet – Bunny, Kitty or Puppy -- which determines which of the game’s various bonus features they’ll get.



Those that choose the Bunny as their pet will get 10 free spins when a hungry bunny catches and eats a carrot. If Bunny falls in love, they’ll win 5 spins where all wins are doubled. Kitty Bonuses include 8 free spins when Kitty chases a mouse and an Expanding Wild that lasts 5 spins. In Puppy’s Dig It Up Bonus Game, Puppy has to find a bone hidden by the neighbor’s dog.



Until Wednesday, Slotland is giving all players a freebie to try the new Fluffy Paws slot game. A choice of introductory deposit bonuses with various wagering requirements is also available until then.



FLUFFY PAWS: INTRODUCTORY CASINO BONUSES



$10 Freebie -- $20 Freebie for VIPs

Bonus code: FREEBIE

All active player accounts are automatically credited.

Valid for Fluffy Paws only.



125% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: FLUFFYPAWS

Valid for Fluffy Paws only.

These bonuses are valid for all slots, Keno and progressive jackpot games:



80% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: 80EXTRA



60% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: 60EXTRA



35% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: 35EXTRA



Slotland, which has set the standard for friendly, efficient customer service, welcomes players from all over the world. Most of its 59 unique games are compatible with Apple and Android smartphones and tablets.



View this online casino news story on YouTube

