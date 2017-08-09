Military Fiction Captures the Grim Reality of Vietnam War

The Vietnam War is still deeply rooted in the American conscious not only because it is brutal with which it was fought and controversial for it symbolized American aggression, but also because of its psychological impact on the soldiers involved. Raymond Bell’s war novel “Lost Years” takes readers to understand what the war did to those who were thrust into it.



Written by the Vietnam War veteran himself under the pen name Bobby Bell, “Lost Years” features two men trapped in history and in their emotions. The novel touches on the major themes of friendship, remorse, forgiveness, and affirming one’s humanity. While the novel doesn’t show much fighting and blood, it does graphically shows the psychological impact of war on the main characters Tech Sergeant Dominic Torelli and Staff Sergeant Asa Williams.



The novel invites readers to envision themselves fighting that war and put themselves in the shoes of Dom and Asa. Dom suffers critical injuries from a mid-air plane collision, and Asa is grounded as an air traffic controller due to the incident, which left Dom scarred for life. And as fate would have it, the two men become friends and later go on a Vietnam tour together.



“Lost Years” somewhat presents two stories with just one outcome: Dom’s journey of self-discovery and Asa’s struggles with transition into civilian life, both leading to a momentous revelation. Will Dom and Asa be able to find redemption and peace?



Bell's "Lost Years" is available on www.amazon.com and http://www.iuniverse.com/Bookstore/BookstoreHome.aspx





“Lost Years”

Written by Bobby Bell

Published by iUniverse

Published date: November 23, 2015

Paperback price: $18.95



About the Author

Raymond Bell is a retired United States Air Force non-commissioned officer who served for approximately thirty years, which included stints with the navy and army and three tours of duty in Vietnam. As a civilian, Raymond worked as a chef and restaurant manager. He currently resides in Deerpark, Texas. This is his debut novel.