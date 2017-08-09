TSMC Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions

TSMC (NYSE: TSM) today held a meeting of the Board of Directors, which approved capital appropriations of approximately US$3,153.6 million for purposes including: 1) Construction of fab facilities for US$528 million; 2) Other purposes for US$2,625.6 million including: Expanding and upgrading advanced technology equipment; Expanding advanced packaging technology capacity; Upgrading specialty technology capacity; Conversion of logic capacity to specialty technology; Fourth quarter 2017 R&D capital investments and sustaining capital expenditures.