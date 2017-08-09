SAP Named a Leader for 10th Time in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global Retail Core Banking

“As the market continues to expand, we’re seeing banks move away from legacy systems and adopt new functionalities and enhancements,” said Falk Rieker, global head of Banking at SAP. “To stay ahead of the curve, we’ve invested heavily in innovations such as SAP Leonardo and SAP HANA to ensure we provide customers with a rich and diversified product suite. These technologies can combine blockchain, analytics, Big Data, the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning in a single platform that simplifies banking IT while enhancing the customer experience. We believe it’s this commitment to innovation that’s allowed SAP to remain a Magic Quadrant leader for the past decade.”

According to the Gartner report, “Leaders in the global retail core banking market tend to possess a high-order market understanding. They make it their business to monitor market trends and funnel progressive innovation into their product roadmaps. Most of them possess software development quality certifications (e.g., CMMI) or are pursuing them. The Leaders are also, without exception, ‘thinking small’ or targeting component-based architecture as a gateway to providing increased accessibility to the granular functionality that banks need to drive the basis for differentiation. Leaders have high viability and great customer feedback. They also focus on innovation — and the innovation trends that affect this particular market. They especially focus on trends with visionary capability in managing the ecosystem for open banking platforms by fostering open banking with their products and services and in a collaborative environment with partners.”

The SAP for Banking solution portfolio streamlines core processes with a comprehensive collection of integrated technologies applicable to multichannel management, transactional banking, payments, finance and risk management, customer engagement, human resources and procurement. It is the direct result of the company’s more than 40 years of industry knowledge and a spirit of co-creation with banks in pushing cutting-edge technologies to the forefront of financial services. More than 14,100 banks, both large and small, in 150 countries rely on SAP for Banking solutions to help them become more customer-centric, reduce complexity and manage regulatory and risk compliance more easily.

To learn more, visit SAP for Banking and SAP Solution Explorer

About Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

-----

*Gartner Inc. “Magic Quadrant for Global Retail Core Banking,” by Vittorio D’Orazio and Don Free. July 10, 2017.

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP’s future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including SAP’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2017 SAP SE. All rights reserved. SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx#trademark for additional trademark information and notices.