Samsung and Live Nation Team-Up to Stream Coldplay Live in Virtual Reality

Samsung Electronics America and Live Nation will broadcast Coldplay’s “A Head Full of Dreams Tour” live in virtual reality from Chicago’s Soldier Field for the first time ever. Fans around the world will be transported to the best seats in the house to experience the band’s electrifying performance from a totally new and immersive perspective. The live broadcast will be available on Samsung Gear VR powered by Oculus through the Samsung VR service on August 17, starting at 8:30 pm CT.

From the pyrotechnics, to the laser lights and the phenomenal setlist, Gear VR users in more than 50 countries will be able to experience the magic of Coldplay’s performance at no additional cost. To tune-in, consumers will need a Gear VR headset with a compatible Samsung smartphone, and navigate to the Samsung VR service. A concert replay will also be available on Samsung VR for a limited time.

“Through our industry-leading VR hardware and platform ecosystem, we are thrilled to offer Samsung Gear VR owners access to premium, immersive live entertainment and experiences in full 360,” said Michael Schmier, Vice President of Content and Services, Samsung Electronics America. “By partnering with Live Nation and Coldplay, music fans across the globe with Gear VR can tune in to the live concert, experiencing the energy of the show like never before.”

“Live Nation is a trailblazer when it comes to producing live virtual reality concerts, and we’ve been excited to bring Coldplay into the mix since announcing our collaboration with Samsung and Gear VR in late May,” said Kevin Chernett, Executive Vice President, Global Partnerships and Content Distribution, Live Nation. “We not only give fans the best in-seat experience, but we’re also committed to working with the best technologies to provide every music fan an extraordinary concert experience, regardless of where they are.”

Coldplay’s “A Head Full Of Dreams Tour,” produced by Live Nation, is the No. 5 highest grossing tour of all time, according to ticket sales data reported to Billboard Boxscore. Launching in March of 2016, The “A Head Full of Dreams Tour” has welcomed 5 million people.

A Head Full of Dreams is Coldplay’s seventh album and the follow-up to 2014’s GRAMMY®-nominated Ghost Stories.

