AT&T Offers Expanded Coverage Of 2017 PGA Championship With 3 Holes in 4K UHD

Starting Aug. 10, DIRECTV customers can get expanded coverage of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. Plus, select holes will be broadcast in stunning 4K UHD.

Coming off his dramatic win at The Open Championship, AT&T athlete Jordan Spieth attempts to complete the Career Grand Slam, while the remainder of the PGA Championship field, including defending PGA Champion Jimmy Walker, attempts to capture the final major of the year.

AT&T1 and DIRECTV will offer live, in-depth golf action on a 4-screens-in-1 “mosaic” channel (channels 701-705) featuring CBS Sports and TNT coverage of the tournament.2

DIRECTV will offer its viewers 28 hours of golf action in 4K UHD on Quail Hollow’s daunting, yet stunning “Green Mile” - holes 16, 17 and 18 - during all 4 rounds on DIRECTV 4K channel 106.3

Complementing the mosaic and 4K coverage, DIRECTV will offer an interactive app featuring:

Leaderboard: Gives information on all golfers in the field. “SELECT” on a golfer to access in-depth Scorecard.

Gives information on all golfers in the field. “SELECT” on a golfer to access in-depth Scorecard. Scorecards : Gives a list of all golfer scorecards. Within Scorecards, add favorite players; view players’ scorecards and access videos and photos; and when a favorite player is added, the golfer’s score will display at the top of the Leaderboard section.

: Gives a list of all golfer scorecards. Within Scorecards, add favorite players; view players’ scorecards and access videos and photos; and when a favorite player is added, the golfer’s score will display at the top of the Leaderboard section. Groupings & Tee Times: Gives a list of all groupings/pairings and tee times for the current round.

Hours of 4K UHD4 and HD coverage & Broadcast Networks (EST)

Thursday, Aug. 10 1-7 p.m. TNT

Friday, Aug. 11 1-7 p.m. TNT

Saturday, Aug. 12 11 a.m.-2 p.m. TNT

Saturday, Aug. 12 2-7 p.m. CBS

Sunday, Aug.13 11 a.m.-2 p.m. TNT

Sunday, Aug.13 2-7 p.m. CBS

For more information on getting 4K UHD ready, visit directv.com/4k or call (800) 531-5000.

1AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc.

2For full Mosaic channel and interactive functionality, HD equipment model H/HR21 or later is required.

3Requires a Genie HD DVR (model HR54 or later) and a 4K Ready TV, or a 4K TV connected to a 4K Genie Mini. (Additional & Advanced Receiver fees apply.) Subscription to the SELECT package or above; 4K account authorization and professional installation required. Visit directv.com/4K for details.

44K broadcast is dependent upon pace of play and subject to change.