Telekom announces Salesforce Starter Package for Successful Business

Optimize the use of customer data, increase sales, improve service, reduce process costs: Deutsche Telekom has created the “Sales Service Starter Package”, giving its business customers a quick and easy way to get started with digitization. The package provides Deutsche Telekom customers with access to Salesforce, the Intelligent Customer Success Platform and world’s #1 CRM. Customers of Deutsche Telekom can now manage business processes from all devices, including mobile, allowing for maximum flexibility. With minimum response times customers satisfaction increases.

“The Salesforce package makes digitization really simple and, in particular, more efficient: CRM means data transparency across all customer contact channels, for optimum service and maximum satisfaction,” says Frank Strecker, Senior Vice President Cloud Partner Products & Ecosystems at T-Systems and responsible for Deutsche Telekom’s cloudbusiness. “We are proud that we can offer this highly intelligent CRM system to our customers.” Deutsche Telekom is the only reseller in sales markets of Germany, Austria, Switzerland (DACH region), and offers the cloud solutions from a European data center in accordance with Germany’s strict data privacy regulations.

Customers who sign a two-year contract receive access to the Salesforce Sales Cloud or the Service Cloud free of charge for the first three months; each package then costs 59 Euros per user and month in the first year. In the second year of the contract, companies pay 79.90 euros for each user and month. The offer is only valid until January 15, 2018, and is available through Deutsche Telekom under https://cloud.telekom.de/en/.

The minimum purchase for a customer is ten licenses. It can be supplemented by the iPaaS solution Data-Orchestration-as-a-Service (DOaaS) from T-Systems, which links applications in the customer’s data center with cloud applications quickly and easily.

The Salesforce Sales Cloud lets companies manage their customer relationship management cost-effectively. They get a detailed overview of customers, including information on the progress of activities, as well as important contacts and customer communication. Employees can also retrieve all important information in real time on the go. The Salesforce Service Cloud lets companies optimize their customer care through personalized, real-time service. Employees can get a 360 degree view of the customer – and provide customers with the right answers to their questions, across all channels.

Data-Orchestration-as-a-Service (DOaaS) turns heterogeneous system landscapes into a single unit: software services from the cloud, such as Salesforce, can be easily linked with existing application landscapes. The benefits: easy media interplay, no separate information silos, high data quality and end-to-end processes. DOaaS is available for 12 euros per user and month, subject to a minimum purchase of 50 licenses. The first three months are also free of charge when a two-year contract is signed.

Companies can also elect to purchase the Quick Start package from Deutsche Telekom, at a promotion price of 5,900 euros. The package includes implementation support with requirements analysis, along with setup, data import, configuration, training and support.

The Salesforce offering is available to new customers in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.