Premiere: Europe’s biggest YouTuber meetup in 360°

From unboxings to make-up tips and pranks – on August 24 and 25 the VideoDays in Cologne are the HotSpot for Germany’s biggest YouTuber and thousands of fans. This year marks the 10th anniversary, and now anyone across Germany can experience the largest community meetup in Europe completely live thanks to MagentaMusik 360. The stage show at the LANXESS arena will be available to watch in 360 degrees and HD for the first time ever via the MagentaMusik 360 app at www.magenta-musik-360.de and on channel 131 on EntertainTV. Highlights of the VideoDays will be appearances by Lukas Rieger, Mike Singer, Sapphire, Cimorelli, and Daniele Negroni.

“Young people in particular like to feel close to the stars” says Michael Schuld, Head of Communication and Sales Marketing at Telekom Deutschland. “The innovative 360° technology means we can give them this experience within the best mobile network on their computer and smartphones.”

The VideoDays are one of the year’s biggest events for young people aged 12 to 18. Every year, appearances by the stars of YouTube, musical.ly, Instagram and Snapchat draw huge crowds to Germany’s largest event arena. The first day, or ShowDay, is dedicated to a big stage show for the stars. The MagentaMusik 360 live stream captures the event’s special atmosphere thanks to 3 HD cameras along with a Spidercam that floats above the crowds. The second day – or CommunityDay – gives fans the opportunity to take selfies with their idols.

Deutsche Telekom also has an unforgettable experience in store for a handful of fans. VideoDays headliner Lukas Rieger will play an exclusive acoustic set in the Telekom Lounge for the lucky winners.

As the main event sponsor and technology partner, Deutsche Telekom also provides the logistical network capacities for the event, including live streaming in HD and 360°, as well as WiFi HotSpots for all VideoDays visitors.