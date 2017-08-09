Gazprom and Uniper celebrate 25 years of scientific and technical cooperation

St. Petersburg hosted today the events celebrating 25 years of scientific and technical cooperation between Gazprom and Uniper.

The joint scientific and technical programs carried out by the two companies cover nearly every stage of the production cycle, from hydrocarbon extraction and transportation to processing and marketing. The collaborative efforts include LNG production and promotion of natural gas as a vehicle fuel.

The scientific and technological solutions developed by the companies were successfully used in the project for extracting hard-to-reach gas from the Yuzhno-Russkoye field, as well as in the construction and operation of the Yamal – Europe and Nord Stream gas pipelines.

Seeking to promote natural gas as a vehicle fuel in international markets, Gazprom and Uniper hold the Blue Corridor motor rallies for gas-powered vehicles on an annual basis.

“In today’s world, scientific research and development is one of the key factors that helps improve the efficiency of production processes. The 25-year dialogue between Gazprom and Uniper concerning the technical aspects of the whole value chain has made a major contribution to the successful execution of large-scale joint projects and laid the groundwork for future partnership underpinned by technological leadership,” said Sergey Khomyakov, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee.

Uniper SE is a subsidiary of E.ON SE focused on power generation and global energy trading.

The scientific and technical cooperation between Gazprom and Uniper started in 1992. Today, the two companies collaborate in 24 focus areas under the Sci-Tech Program and the List of Top-Priority Sci-Tech Issues.