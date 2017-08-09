Lufthansa Group airlines welcome 13 million passengers on board in July

The airlines of the Lufthansa Group welcomed 13.1 million passengers on board in July 2017. This shows an increase of 16.9% compared to the previous year’s month. The available seat kilometers were up 12.4% over the previous year, at the same time, sales increased by 12.8%. The seat load factor improved accordingly, rising 0.3 percentage points to 86.3%, compared to July 2016. In total the airlines of the Lufthansa Group carried more than 73 million passengers this year until July. The overall seat load factor reached a historical record with 80.2 percent.

The currency adjusted pricing environment in July was again positive.

Cargo capacity increased 1.4% year-on-year, while cargo sales were up 8.4% in revenue ton-kilometer terms. As a result, the Cargo load factor showed a corresponding improvement, rising 4.3 percentage points in the month.

Hub Airlines

The Network Airlines Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss and Austrian Airlines carried 9.7 million passengers in July, 5.1% more than the previous year’s month. Compared to the previous year, the available seat kilometers increased by 2.7% in July. The sales volume was up 3.4% over the same period, raising the seat load factor by 0.6 percentage points to 86.7%.

Lufthansa German Airlines carried more than 6.4 million passengers in July, a 3.3% increase compared to the same month last year. A 1.1% increase in seat kilometers in July faced a 2% increase in sales. Hence, the seat load factor was up to 86.8%, therefore 0.8 percentage points above the prior-year level.

Point-to-Point Airlines

The Lufthansa Group’s Point-to-Point Airlines – Eurowings (including Germanwings) and Brussels Airlines – carried around 3.4 million passengers in July. Among this total, about 3.1 million passengers were on short-haul flights and 240,000 flew long-haul. This amounts to an increase of 73.2% in comparison to the previous year. July capacity was 105.8% above its prior-year level, while its sales volume was up 103.5%, resulting in a one percentage points lower seat load factor of 84.7% at the Point-to-Point Airlines. On the short-haul services, the available seat kilometers increased by 67.5%, at the same time, sales increased by 67.2% in the same period. This resulted in a nearly stable seat load factor, 0.1% below July 2016. The seat load factor for the long-haul services decreased by 7.4 percentage points to 85.6% during the same period. Here a 337.5% increase in supply faced a 302.5% increase in sales.