California Residents Concerned Over Formaldehyde Off-Gassing from Laminate Floors Can Get Answers

Many California residents are now better informed of potential indoor exposure hazards to dangerous chemicals after a “60 Minutes” broadcast about formaldehyde emissions coming from Chinese laminate flooring a few years back. The investigative report hit home with the state’s residents after it was revealed that over 100 boxes of the laminate flooring that were tested had been purchased from stores across California. The average level of formaldehyde found from these flooring samples was over six times the state’s standard.

Concerns about exposure to formaldehyde have been an ongoing issue with many health advocates for years. Back in 2010, the Formaldehyde Emission Standards for Composite Wood Products Act established emission standards for formaldehyde from composite wood products and directed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to finalize a rule on implementing and enforcing a number of provisions associated with these products. Just last year, the EPA finalized the rule which addresses formaldehyde exposure from certain wood products that are produced domestically or imported.

Wood products covered include hardwood plywood, medium-density fiberboard, particleboard as well as household and other finished goods containing these materials. The final rule includes provisions for laminated products, product testing requirements, labeling, recordkeeping and import certification. It ensures that hardwood plywood, medium-density fiberboard and particleboard products sold, supplied, offered for sale, imported to, or manufactured in the United States are in compliance with emission standards.

“Even with all the steps taken by the Federal Government and State of California to minimize building occupant exposure to formaldehyde, many people are still concerned,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “At LA Testing, we offer analytical services and all of the sampling supplies necessary to identify formaldehyde from indoor air quality samples. We also provide manufacturers, retailers, importers and government regulators with material testing services to help ensure products meet all existing off-gassing regulations.”

To learn more about formaldehyde or other indoor air quality (IAQ) and material testing services, please visit www.LATesting.com, email info@LATesting.com or call (800) 755-1794.

About LA Testing

LA Testing is California’s leading laboratory for indoor air quality testing of asbestos, mold, lead, VOCs, formaldehyde, soot, char, ash and smoke damage, particulates and other chemicals. In addition, LA Testing offers a full range of air sampling and investigative equipment to professionals and the general public. LA Testing maintains an extensive list of accreditations including: AIHA LAP LLC., AIHA ELLAP, AIHA EMLAP and AIHA IHLAP, CDC Elite, NVLAP, State of California, State of Hawaii Department of Health and other states. LA Testing, along with the EMSL Analytical, Inc. network, has multiple laboratories throughout California including South Pasadena, Huntington Beach, San Leandro and San Diego.