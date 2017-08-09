FedEx to send 173 Drivers to the National Truck Driving Championships

FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) operating companies and service providers will send 173 drivers from each of the 50 states to compete in the 2017 National Truck Driving Championships (NTDC) in Orlando, FL August 8-12.

Each driver representing FedEx qualified to compete in the NTDC by winning at state-level truck driving championships. In order to compete at the state competitions and the National Truck Driving Championships, drivers must meet stringent safety standards and have an accident-free driving record for at least one year prior. The American Trucking Associations (ATA) sponsors the NTDC, which is designed to recognize industry leadership in safety and to promote professionalism among truck drivers.

“FedEx is sending drivers from each of the 50 states to the NTDC,” said Frederick W. Smith, chairman and CEO, FedEx Corp. “This demonstrates that the FedEx commitment to safety and excellence permeates our entire organization, and we are proud to have these men and women represent FedEx.”

Here are some facts about the 2017 FedEx NTDC competitors:

FedEx had 2,000 drivers compete on its behalf at state events in 2017.

Collectively, FedEx representatives advancing to the NTDC have more than 3,800 years of professional driving experience among them.

In total, the 2017 team has safely driven more than 246 million miles.

More than 100 drivers have driven professionally for 20 years or more.

At least 100 drivers have accumulated 1 million or more miles of safe driving.

A total of 33 drivers have won 5 or more state championships.

More than 60 drivers are first-time truck driving champions including 9 who won state titles competing at their first state TDC.

13 drivers have previously won national championships and 2 have previously been named Grand Champion.

At the NTDC, the FedEx representatives will be among nearly 450 competitors who will vie for national titles in 9 different classes of vehicles and for the National Grand Champion title. The drivers accumulate points by demonstrating their driving skills and knowledge of the industry through a written exam, pre-trip inspection and driving-skills challenge.

In 2016, 174 driving professionals from each of the 50 states representing FedEx Express, FedEx Freight and FedEx Ground qualified to compete at the NTDC. Four drivers representing FedEx captured National Champion titles in 4-Axle, 5-Axle, Flatbed and Step Van classes. Fifteen additional FedEx drivers placed among the top finishers in their respective truck classes. With 44 National Championships, 3 National Grand Champion and 6 Rookie of the Year titles in the past 14 years, Team FedEx has established a winning reputation at the NTDC.

