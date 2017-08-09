Elsevier and Visiting Nurses Association of America partner on first-ever online clinical skills for home healthcare clinicians

Elsevier, a world-leading information and analytics business, has entered an exclusive agreement with the Visiting Nurses Association of America (VNAA) to develop Hospice Skills and more than 400 home healthcare skills from the VNAA’s award-winning Clinical Procedures Manual.

The partnership will deliver VNAA content to the competency management platforms of Elsevier Home Health Care and Elsevier Clinical Skills, helping home healthcare organizations increase safety of care, standardize practice, and ensure competency.

VNAA is a leading authority in home health, hospice, and palliative care and the Clinical Procedure Manual, now in its 20th edition, is a staple of home-based care agencies committed to ensuring high-quality care. The first resource to be produced under the agreement will be the Hospice Skills Collection and it will be available in Q3 2018.

“This project fills a great need for home care nursing and has never been done before in an electronic, competency-based format,” said Elsevier Clinical Solutions Vice President of Strategy and Product Development Barbara Nelson Cullen. “Every edition of the Clinical Procedure Manual sets the gold standard for home care and we are proud to team with VNAA to produce such amazing, authoritative content.”

“Our important partnership with Elsevier helps VNAA add another dimension to our extensive array of educational programming and materials that support home-based care providers,” said Tracey Moorhead, President and CEO of VNAA. “This newest resource will be invaluable for ensuring clinical procedures are performed in a consistent, reliable way by each clinician each time.”