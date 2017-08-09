Acura Teases New ARX-05 Prototype Race Car Ahead of Monterey Automotive Week

Acura teased its newest race car, the Acura ARX-05 prototype, to be fielded by the legendary Team Penske in 2018. Introduced in a new video (https://youtu.be/cblkk4d9YMw), the ARX-05 marks the Acura brand’s anticipated return to prototype racing and will be revealed during the prestigious Monterey Automotive Week, beginning at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering (August 18), followed by an appearance at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion (August 19) and concluding on the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance concept lawn (August 20). Team Penske, will campaign a pair of entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next year. The Acura ARX-05 makes its competition debut at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January 2018.

The Acura ARX-05 [Acura Racing eXperimental, generation5] is the latest in a successful line of endurance prototypes fielded by the brand beginning more than 25 years ago (1991).The prototype race car was styled by the Acura Design Studio in Los Angeles, Calif. under the auspices of Dave Marek, Acura global creative director. The multi-year program will be administered by Honda Performance Development, the racing arm for both Acura Motorsports and Honda Racing in North America.

Additional media information is available at AcuraNews.com.

Acura is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, an original approach to technology and design that creates a new driving experience. On March 27, 2016, Acura celebrated the 30th anniversary of its launch as the first luxury nameplate from a Japanese automaker.

The Acura lineup features five distinctive models – the RLX luxury flagship sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the 5-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, and the seven-passenger Acura MDX, America’s all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV. Last year, Acura launched its next-generation, electrified NSX supercar as a new and pinnacle expression of Acura Precision Crafted Performance.

HPD was founded in 1993 to spearhead American Honda’s entry into Indy car racing. No other manufacturer has matched the company’s success in Indy cars, which includes 225 race victories, 15 drivers’ championships, six competitive manufacturers’ championships and 12 Indianapolis 500 victories since 2004.

HPD, Acura and Honda have a history of success in endurance sports car racing, with more than 100 prototype victories since 1991, including either class or overall victories at the Rolex 24, 12 Hours of Sebring, 24 Hours of Le Mans and Petit Le Mans. Acura and HPD swept all prototype championships in the 2009 American Le Mans Series; and won the North American Endurance Championship manufacturers’ title in 2016. Prior to the founding of HPD in 1993, Acura won 25 races and three consecutive IMSA Camel Lights Championships from 1991-93.

HPD’s Acura and Honda engines have recorded 78 race wins at endurance sports car races around the world, with 70 of those victories coming in the HPD-developed line of sports prototype cars. For more information about HPD and the company’s racing product lines, please visit http://hpd.honda.com.

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports and celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2016. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 450 major race wins, more than 520 pole positions and 29 national championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. In its storied history, the team has also earned 16 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 championships, a Formula One win and overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring. Team Penske currently competes in the Verizon IndyCar Series, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, and NASCAR XFINITY Series. The team also races in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, in a partnership with Dick Johnson Racing, as DJR Team Penske. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.