Thai Union donates 25,000 cans of SEALECT to flood victims in Sakon Nakhon
SAKON NAKHON, THAILAND – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, August 9, 2017
Thai Union Group PCL, one of the world’s leading seafood companies and owner of SEALECT brands, delivered 25,000 cans of SEALECT mackerel products to Sakon Nakhon Provincial Administrative Organization Hall on 5 August 2017 to help provide relief assistance to flood victims in Sakon Nakhon, Thailand.
( Press Release Image: http://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/6/211963/211963-1.jpg )
WebWireID211963
This news content was configured by WebWire editorial staff. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.