Tata Steel’s Noamundi Iron Mine bags Safety, Health & Environment Award from CII

The Noamundi Iron Mine of the Ore Mines & Quarries (OMQ) Division of Tata Steel has bagged the prestigious Safety, Health & Environment (SHE) Excellence Award from Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Eastern Region for the year 2016-17.

Mr Parveen Kumar Dhall, Chief (Processing & Logistics), OMQ , Tata Steel and Mr Jai Narendra Pratap Singh, Senior Manager, Safety, OMQ, Tata Steel received the award on behalf of Tata Steel from Mr Arnab Roy, Principal Secretary, Department of Fire and Emergency Services, Government of West Bengal on August 8, 2017 at an award ceremony organized by CII Eastern Region at Kolkata. The award was received in the presence of Mr Andrew Page, Advisor to Managing Director, Tata Steel and Mr Vilas N Gaikwad, Chief Safety (India & SEA), Tata Steel along with senior officials of Tata Steel and Mr Sandeep Fullar, Chairman, Safety Taskforce of CII Eastern Region.

Expressing happiness on receiving the award, Mr Pankaj Satija, General Manager (OMQ), Tata Steel said: “We are honored to have been recognized for our efforts towards safety, health and environment. We are committed to continual improvement in our safety, occupational health and environmental performances. Tata Steel believes that excellence in safety, health and environment drives excellence business results. I am sure that this recognition will motivate us to further promote and sustain best practices in all business aspects.”

The excellence in SHE Award by CII is to acknowledge the vision and exemplary commitment the organisation has for environmental responsibility, concern for occupational health and safety of employees and society at large. The objective of this award is to evaluate an organization’s interest towards the well-being of its employees through adequate measures, not only for the regulatory requirements, but also as part of management’s commitment towards ensuring that the workforce is adequately protected through effective safety, health and environment measures.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 27.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) as on March 31, 2017. It is the world’s second-most geographically-diversified steel producer, with operations in 26 countries and a commercial presence in over 50 countries. The Group recorded a consolidated turnover of US $18.12 billion (INR 117,420 crore) in FY17. Tata Steel Group is spread across five continents with an employee base of nearly 74,000. Having bagged the Deming Application Prize and Deming Grand Prize for continuous improvement in 2008 and 2012 respectively, Tata Steel has now been recognised as the global ‘Industry Leader’ in ‘Steel category’ by Dow Jones Sustainability Index (2015). Besides being a member of the World Steel Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has also been felicitated with several awards including the Prime Minister’s Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2013-14 (received in 2017), Best Risk Management by CNBC TV18 (2016), ‘Best-in-class Manufacturing’ award from TIME India (2016) and the ‘Most Ethical Company’ award from the Ethisphere Institute (2016), IIM Sustainability Award (2015), among several others.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release describing the Company’s performance may be “forward looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company’s operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.