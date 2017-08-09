Own: Oprah Winfrey Network Renews Hit Drama Series ‘Greenleaf’ from Lionsgate for Season Three

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has renewed its acclaimed original drama series, “Greenleaf,” from Lionsgate, award-winning writer/producer Craig Wright (“Lost,” “Six Feet Under”) and executive producers Clement Virgo (“The Book of Negros”) and Oprah Winfrey (“Selma”) for a third season. Additionally, Rick Fox, who portrays journalist Darius Nash, has been upped to a series regular for the new season. Previously announced, the second half of season two will return with a two-night premiere on Tuesday, August 15 and Wednesday, August 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will regularly air Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

“We can’t wait to see what another season of ‘Greenleaf’ will bring,” said Erik Logan, President, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. “This series was instrumental in evolving OWN’s scripted programming and it continues to pull in viewers each week with its unique storytelling and characters.”

“We’re excited to extend our relationship with Oprah Winfrey and the OWN team for a third season of the hit series ‘Greenleaf,’” said Lionsgate Executive Vice President & Head of Worldwide Scripted Television Chris Selak. “The combination of a brilliant creator, an incredibly talented cast and inspirational music have positioned ‘Greenleaf’ for a long run, and we can hardly wait to see where the third season takes us.”

Year to date, “Greenleaf” is the #5 original scripted series on ad-supported cable in W25-54 in Live+3. It is Wednesday night’s #2 original scripted cable series for W25-54 and one of the Top 4 original scripted cable series for African-American women and total viewers. The series is averaging over 2 million total viewers in Live+3.

“Greenleaf” takes viewers into the unscrupulous world of the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch, where scandalous secrets and lies are as numerous as the faithful. The series centers on the journey of estranged daughter and disillusioned preacher Grace Greenleaf (Merle Dandridge, “The Night Shift”) who has returned home after 20 years on the occasion of the mysterious death of her sister, Faith. As she reenters the world of Calvary Fellowship World Ministries, the Memphis megachurch run by her powerful parents Bishop James Greenleaf (Keith David, “Community”) and Lady Mae Greenleaf (Lynn Whitfield, “The Josephine Baker Story”), it becomes evident that things are not as virtuous as they seem and that the family’s outward display of faith hides sin and misdeeds. The series also stars Lamman Rucker (“Why Did I Get Married?”), Deborah Joy Winans (“Whitney”), GregAlan Williams (“The Accountant”), Kim Hawthorne (“Switched at Birth”), Tye White (“The People Vs. O.J. Simpson”), Rick Fox (“Dope”), Desiree Ross (“Falling Skies”) and Lovie Simone.

“Greenleaf” is produced for OWN by Lionsgate in association with Harpo Films and Pine City. Executive producers are Oprah Winfrey (“Selma”), Craig Wright (“Lost,” “Six Feet Under”) and Clement Virgo (“The Book of Negroes”).

Viewers can catch up on the show’s complete first season on the Watch OWN App. For photography and additional show information please visit Greenleaf Press Web and http://www.greenleafown.tv/ .

