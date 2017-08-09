DJI Phantom 3 SE Now Available in Select Markets Worldwide

DJI has announced the availability of its final model in the iconic Phantom 3 product line with the Phantom 3 SE camera drone.

The Phantom 3 SE features several improvements over its predecessor, the Phantom 3 Standard, including the ability to record 4K ultra high-definition video, and a Vision Positioning System for precise navigation and flight stability. It also has an improved dual-band Wi-Fi remote control with a transmission range of up to 2.5 miles delivering over four times the range of the Phantom 3 Standard.

The Phantom 3 SE is available in select markets worldwide on store.dji.com and through DJI Authorized Dealers including Europe, Korea, Latin America, New Zealand, North America, and Taiwan. The U.S. retail price is $599 USD.

For more info and local pricing, please visit store.dji.com.