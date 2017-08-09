VIA Rail Chooses Stingray as Music Partner

Stingray announced that it has joined forces with VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) to soundtrack the travels of passengers along the Québec City-Windsor Corridor.

Through this partnership, VIA Rail’s passengers can enjoy expertly-curated Stingray Music channels that highlight today’s most popular artists with a special emphasis on Canadian content.

Stingray will also partner with VIA Rail to install, in its largest train stations, a new digital signage solution that will use the latest technology to provide passengers with up-to-date information and enhance the customer experience.

Stingray: VIA Rail’s first music partner

As VIA Rail’s first music partner, Stingray will offer a free, 6-month access to the popular Stingray Music mobile app to all travellers who activate the app using VIA Rail’s on-board WI-FI. The app features a selection of over 50 channels specially selected for VIA Rail and an additional 2,000 channels in more than 100 genres.

Enhanced Digital Experience

Through its Stingray Business division, Stingray has also been selected to provide VIA Rail with digital signage in major stations along the Québec City - Windsor corridor to better inform and direct passengers. These systems will make signs more visible and will offer VIA Rail more flexibility with the information provided to its passengers.

Quotes

“Canada is our largest market and, as VIA Rail’s first music partner and the only music streaming service dedicated to the promotion of Canadian talent, we are delighted with this partnership that allows us to bring our curated channels to VIA Rail passengers,” said Mathieu Péloquin, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications. “We have been given an exciting opportunity to showcase Canadian talent to local and international travellers. Our service will provide the ideal soundtrack as passengers sit back and admire our country’s beautiful scenery.”

“Our partnership with Stingray is one more way we are working to provide the best customer experience. We are delighted to offer free access to the Stingray app to our passengers so that they can enjoy some great music while they ride on our trains,” said the President and Chief Executive officer of VIA Rail, Yves Desjardins-Siciliano. Our on-train entertainment system already offers hundreds of hours of Canadian programming to passengers travelling within the Québec City – Windsor corridor and we are happy to enhance our onboard offer with Stingray Music.”

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solutions provider operating on a global scale, reaching an estimated 400 million pay TV subscribers (or households) in 156 countries. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray’s products include the following leading digital music and video services: Stingray Music, Stingray Concerts, Stingray iConcerts, Stingray Brava, Stingray DJAZZ, Stingray Music Videos, Stingray Lite TV, Stingray Ambiance 4K, Stingray Karaoke, NatureVision TV, Yokee Music, Festival 4K, Stingray Loud, Stingray Juicebox, Stingray Vibe, Stingray Retro, and Classica. Stingray also offers various business solutions, including music and digital display-based solutions, through its Stingray Business division. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has close to 350 employees worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Israel, Australia, South Korea, and Singapore. Stingray was recognized in 2013 and 2014 as a finalist in the Top 50 of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50TM list, and figures amongst PROFIT magazine’s fastest-growing Canadian companies. In 2016, Stingray was awarded best IR for an IPO at the IR Magazine Awards – Canada. For more information, please visit www.stingray.com .

About VIA Rail Canada

As Canada’s national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and its 2,700 employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and safely transports nearly four million passengers annually. The Corporation was awarded seven Safety Awards by the Railway Association of Canada over the last eight years. For more information, visit: www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.