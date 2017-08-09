Pros On Call Announces New Site Upgrades That Benefit Customers With Questions About Locksmith Services

These new FAQ and Tips sections are now available on our website to make it easier than ever for customers to get advice and reliable information.

In an effort to help customers get quick answers and dependable advice about locksmith services, Pros On Call Security Solutions just announced that new sections are now available on the company website that includes an FAQ page and a page with expert advice and security tips.

Locksmith FAQ

The newly added Locksmith FAQ page provides quick answers to the most commonly asked questions about a variety of locksmith services.

Some of the questions answered include:

The difference between a fresh lock installation and a lock installation

The difference between a lock change and a lock rekey

The strongest type of lock on the market

There is also an option to contact the company if customers are not able to find answers to their specific questions.

Locksmith Tips

Company insiders noted that the new page for Locksmith Tips was designed to save customers money and increase their security by providing expert advice to help keep lock systems functioning at maximum capacity.

Examples of the security tips provided include:

Seasonal locksmith tips

Tips in emergency situations

How to choose the best lock for a home or business

According to company management; “People are so busy these days and we get it. That is why we are so thrilled to announce to the public that these new FAQ and Tips sections are now available on our website to make it easier than ever for customers to get advice and reliable information.”

About the company: Pros On Call provides a full range of locksmith services and other security solutions, with 24/7 mobile units stationed in various locations throughout the US. The company is licensed, bonded, and insured. More information is available at https://prosoncall.com/