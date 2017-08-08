Daughter Shares Her WWII Veteran Dad’s Wartime Pet Adoption Story

While the two World Wars stand as a testimony to the indomitable human spirit, it is also witness to the strongest of bonds between man and animal. Chief Petty Officer Roy Althouse forged a lifelong bond with Brownie, a little dog he rescued at Camp Hueneme in California in 1943. His daughter, author and genealogist Martha E. Keller, shares their story of adventure, friendship, and love in her book “Brownie: Mascot of the Seventy-Fifth Naval Construction Battalion” (AbbottPress, 2013).



Told from the perspective of Brownie, the book tells of the strong bond between the dog and his master. Althouse’s comrades in the 75th Seabee Battalion also came to love Brownie, and they later made him their official mascot. When it was time for the Seabees to leave for the South Pacific, Althouse refused to leave Brownie behind, so he smuggled him abroad the USS Del Brasil. With his master, Brownie would travel to nine different islands in the South Pacific and also witness the highs and lows of life as a Seabee.



Keller makes use of her late father’s stories of Brownie and her own research of the Pacific Ocean theatre of World War II to create a compelling, heart-warming pet adoption story – one that spans across seas and time.



Keller’s “Brownie: Mascot of the Seventy-Fifth Naval Construction Battalion” is available on www.amazon.com and www.barnesandnoble.com



“Brownie: Mascot of the Seventy-Fifth Naval Construction Battalion”

Written by Martha E. Keller

Published by AbbottPress

Published date: November 7, 2013

Paperback price: $11.99



About the Author



Martha E. Keller is the mother of two grown sons. She has been a church organist, pianist, corresponding secretary and writer for the Crawford County Chapter of Ohio Genealogy Society, an office manager, and a travelogue film producer. She is also the author of a genealogy book titled “History of the Blackford Family.” She currently lives in Ohio.