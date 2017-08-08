A Gripping Tale of a Young Woman’s Interstellar Exploit

Wanting to provide an exemplar for women, author Suzanne Y. Snow was inspired to create a bold female character who breaks through the unfortunate circumstances around her and becomes a person of integrity. The Forrorrois series features a young woman abducted by an alien race, forced to become another person, yet finds the courage to become who she wants to be.



In this series, the first installment, “Forrorrois: Innocence Lost,” introduces seventeen-year-old Danica Jolan. After being abducted from Earth by Utahar, an alien race, she is genetically manipulated to become an invincible soldier. Rescued from her captors, she joins Dramudam, a galactic peacekeeping force, where she has to learn how to place her trust on others, something she lost after her traumatic experiences.



“Forrorrois: Innocence Lost” is followed by three other books, “The Homecoming,” “Trager’s Return,” and “Tears of Many Mothers.” The fifth installment is also in the works. More information about the books and the author can be found at www.suzanneysnow.com.





“Forrorrois: Innocence Lost”

Written by Suzanne Y. Snow

Kindle | $9.99

Paperback | $21.95

Hardcover | $36.95



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online book retailers.



About the Author



Suzanne Y. Snow background is in engineering, education, hypnosis, and martial arts in both judo and iaido. She has a bachelor’s degree in physics and a master’s degree in secondary-education physics and mathematics. From 1990 to 1991, Suzanne had a winter-over post at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station as a science technician. There she performed experiments for upper atmospheric physics programs.

