Writer’s Debut Novel Affirms Juvenile Fiction’s Enduring Appeal

Teen romance, fantasy, and young adult fiction dominate the readings lists of young, but this does not mean detective, mystery, and adventure novels that feature youngsters as protagonists have gone out of style. Author Sheila Adam McIntyre published “The Secret in the Forest” (Infinity Publishing, 2009), a captivating read that features teenage sleuths that possess the sense of adventure of Tom Sawyer and the crime-solving skills of Nancy Drew and The Hardy Boys.



“The Secret in the Forest” features a pair of 13-year-old boys Jonathan Taylor and Buzz Cameron. They get word about a hunter who disappeared in the forest that happens to have an eerie reputation. Overcome by their desire for adventure, the boys explore the forbidden forest, despite their parents’ warnings. There, they stumble upon a “secret” that could help solve a serious crime. However, the real adventure starts when Jonathan and Buzz decide to solve the crime on their own to avoid punishment from their parents.



What “secret” does the forest reveal and where it will lead the young sleuths to? The secret is out in McIntyre’s “The Secret in the Forest,” the most captivating teenage mystery and adventure novel today.





“The Secret in the Forest”

Written by Sheila Adam McIntyre

Published by Infinity Publishing (PA)

Published date May 2009

Paperback price: $9.95



About the Author



Sheila Adam McIntyre grew up in St. Jacobs, a quaint, little village in Canada, on the banks of the Conestoga River. That simple lifestyle is the inspiration for the small town atmosphere in this story. Sheila has developed an enthusiasm for writing and enjoyed seeing the personalities of the two main characters emerge. She has three sons and lives in Gillette, New Jersey. McIntyre is also the author of “The Cave in the Forest.”

