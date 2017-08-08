Friso one of the first brands to obtain Infant Nutrition Registration Certificate in China

Since the infant nutrition registration regulation officially took effect on 1 October 2016, a Sino-Dutch team has been busy and dedicated preparing relevant documents according to the application requirements, which were submitted to the CFDA in March.

Rahul Colaco, Executive Director FrieslandCampina Consumer Products China: ‘We are very proud that Friso is among the very first batch of brands and the first import brand to obtain China infant nutrition recipe approval. With this approval, we will arrange the production and make sure that the new products will be on the shelves as soon as possible. Friso is one of FrieslandCampina’s key brands in China and highly appreciated by Chinese mums, as demonstrated by the strong growth momentum in recent years. We will continue to invest in the Chinese market and R&D in order to develop products more suitable for Chinese babies and further expand our distribution channels so as to make Friso products available to more Chinese families.’

Only after specific approval of the recipes by the Chinese authorities can infant nutrition products continue to be sold as from 1 January 2018. An infant nutrition producer must include a certificate number on its product label.

It was agreed with the Chinese authorities that products manufactured and/or sold in China before 1 January 2018 may be sold until their expiration dates.

Friso has grown rapidly in China in the last two years. Friso Prestige was introduced late 2015 and Friso Gold updated its formula and packaging in July 2016. According to latest statistics by AC Nielsen (published in June 2017) Friso, including Friso Gold and Friso Prestige, holds a market share of 9.8 percent, ranking third in the Chinese infant nutrition market.