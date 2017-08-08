Whole Foods Market 365 Santa Monica Opens Aug. 9

The fifth Whole Foods Market 365 opens Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 9 a.m. in Santa Monica, CA at 2121 Cloverfield Blvd at Pico. Regular store hours are 7 a.m. – 10 p.m., seven days a week. This will be the second Whole Foods Market 365 location for the Los Angeles area.

The vibrant 30,000-square-foot space takes “neighborhood grocery store” to the next level with its mix of affordable grocery items, unique venues and retail innovations for customers seeking convenience and value. The store will offer high quality products without any artificial colors, sweeteners or preservatives.

“Whole Foods Market 365 is all about the easy everyday shop—whether you’re meeting a friend for dinner and a glass of wine, stocking up on groceries for the week, or grabbing food to go, this store has a blend of fun foodie finds and convenience,” said Jeff Turnas, president of Whole Foods Market 365. “Our Santa Monica store is a great example of the evolution of the 365 brand and we’re thrilled to bring this neighborhood a new place to shop and hang out.”

Exciting Features & Flavors

Groundwork Coffee: Open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., local favorite Groundwork Coffee features 100 percent certified organic hot and cold coffees and teas, including nitro cold brew coffee and a new vegan horchata & cold brew. In addition to coffee, Groundwork will offer a full menu of made-to-order breakfasts, sandwiches, salads, and bowls with many vegan, gluten-free, and vegetarian options. Highlights include house-made granola, Bitches Brew short rib sandwich, vegan kale caesar salad, and umami rice bowl. All eggs served are organic, and all meats are free of added hormones and antibiotics.

Asian Box Street Food: Regular hours 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday to Monday. All menu items are 100 percent gluten-free, customizable, and “dtam sang,” or made to order. Guests pick a base of rice, rice noodles or Asian salad, a protein like Six Spice Chicken, Lemongrass Pork, or Coconut Curry Tofu, then top it with a variety of ingredients likes wok steamed or spiced vegetables, crispy shallots, fresh jalapeno and caramel eggs. House made sauces include tamarind vinaigrette, Miss Jones’™ Sriracha, no-oil fish sauce, peanut sauce, and Asian Street Dust™.

Taqueria: An in-house kitchen offers tacos, bowls, burritos, plus build-your-own pizza and convenient ordering via kiosk. This venue includes many vegan options like tofu picadillo and jackfruit al pastor tacos, plus a full menu of Detroit-style pizza.

Antipasto bar: A mouth-watering selection of olives, roasted garlic, tapenades, pickled and marinated artichokes, beets and cauliflower sold by the pound.

Specialty cheeses: Planning a party? Stop by the specialty cheese set for a hand-picked selection of nearly 30 artisanal cheeses, from Parrano and Pavino to Seaside and Vermont Creamery’s Minimont, made exclusively for Whole Foods Market 365 stores.

Organic soda fountain: 100 percent organic, non-GMO sodas by Tractor Beverage Co made without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. The organic soda fountain will have rotating flavors on tap like Cola, Root Beer, Ginger Beer, Coconut, Cherry Cream and Cucumber.

Grab-and-go: Build your-own salad and meals at hot and cold bars with fresh ingredients. Shoppers can pick up ready-made wraps, sushi, pizza, sandwiches, pastas, breakfast tacos, plus crowd pleasing favorites like cakes, pies, fruit and veggie trays.

Fresh baked goods: Pick up baked goods by local favorite, Larder Baking Company, and choose from a selection of cookies, pastries and hearth breads. Plus, a bulk cookie bar will offer cookies by the pound.

“Flash Finds”: New, seasonal or unique offerings available for a limited time. Flash Finds for opening week include Jica chips, Severino pasta, Coolhaus Ice Cream Sandwiches and Milkadamia Macadamia Nut Milk.

On-site pairing kiosk: Scan wine bottles, beer or spirits for food pairing ideas, ratings, user reviews and recommendations. The beer, wine and spirits section has 400+ wines, 200+ craft, domestic and imported beers, 50+ spirits, with many organic and sustainable options.

365 Rewards: A free digital loyalty program that gives customers special discounts, free products and other surprises. 365 rewards members receive 10 percent off more than 100 items throughout the store. Program highlights include 20 percent off all berries on Wednesdays, digital punch cards with buy 5 get 1 free offers and $5 off a $25 purchase for new members. Shoppers can sign-up here.

Opening Day Celebration

The first 365 shoppers will receive complimentary coffee, pastries and reusable shopping bags, DJ Phatrick will be spinning tunes on the patio and there will be fun giveaways throughout the day. On Wednesday, August 23, the store will host a “Community Giving Day” where 5 percent of the store’s net sales will be donated to KCRW, a service of Santa Monica College. From 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., KCRW street teams will be on-site to give away free memberships to shoppers who purchase $50 or more on that day with proof of purchase on receipt.