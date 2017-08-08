Japan Wine Competition 2017 Tomi Red 2012 wins Gold Medal and Grand Prize in VINIFERA RED Category

Suntory Wine International Limited’s Suntory Tomi No Oka Winery Tomi Red 2012 has won the Gold Medal and Grand Prize in the VINIFERA RED Category in Japan Wine Competition 2017.

Gold medals were also awarded to Suntory Japan Premium Iwadarehara Merlot 2013, Suntory Japan Premium Shiojiri Muscat Bailey A Mizunara 2013, Suntory Japan Premium Takayamamura Chardonnay 2016 and Suntory Japan Premium Tsugaru Sauvignon Blanc 2016.

Suntory Wine International Limited believes these awards are greatly significant because they represent a high evaluation of its past and continuous efforts in winemaking.

● The Japan Wine Competition

This competition is aimed at improving the quality and recognition of Japanese wine made from domestic grapes, and also enhancing the image of each production district and the individuality and prestige of Japanese wine. This year’s competition was the fifteenth, and the judging took place from July 27th (Thu.) to 28th (Fri.).

Characteristics of the award-winning wines

● Suntory Tomi No Oka Winery Tomi Red 2012

From among the grapes produced at the Tomi no Oka Winery (Yamanashi Prefecture), Tomi is made entirely from the best quality grapes cultivated under strict yield restrictions. It is the flagship brand of our “Japanese Wine” series and represents a triumph of the winemakers’ skill and passion. It has the aroma of black fruits such as dark cherries and the fragrance of the barrel, together with a full-bodied flavor characterized by rich fruitiness and high-quality tannins.

● Suntory Japan Premium Iwadarehara Merlot 2013

This wine is made entirely from Merlot grapes cultivated in the Iwadarehara region of Shiojiri city in Nagano Prefecture and matured in French oak barrels. Apart from a mellow and complex aroma reminiscent of black fruits or coffee, this wine is characterized by the flavor of concentrated fruits and strong tannin.

● Suntory Japan Premium Shiojiri Muscat Bailey A Mizunara 2013

This wine is made entirely from Muscat Bailey A grapes produced in Shiojiri in Nagano Prefecture. It has the rich fruity flavor of grapes and a coconut-like pleasant aroma imparted by Mizunara (Japanese oak) barrels, a perfect match for Muscat Bailey A.

● Suntory Japan Premium Takayamamura Chardonnay 2016

This wine is made entirely from Chardonnay grapes cultivated in Takayamamura in Kamitakai-gun of Nagano Prefecture. It has a refreshing citrus fragrance and a toasty aroma imparted by the barrel. It is characterized by a fresh fruity flavor and long-lasting aftertaste.

● Suntory Japan Premium Tsugaru Sauvignon Blanc 201

This wine is made entirely from Sauvignon Blanc grapes cultivated in the Tsugaru region of Aomori Prefecture. It has a refreshing fragrance that resembles green apples and is characterized by a pronounced fruity flavor and the perfect amount of acidity.

- Name of Competition Japan Wine Competition 2017

- List of Prizes

Category - Prize - Product

VINIFERA RED - Grand Prize/Gold medal - Suntory Tomi No Oka Winery Tomi Red 2012

HYBRID & OTHER RED / VINIFERA WHITE - Gold Medal - Suntory Japan Premium Iwadarehara Merlot 2013, Suntory Japan Premium Shiojiri Muscat Bailey A Mizunara 2013, Suntory Japan Premium Takayamamura Chardonnay 2016,Suntory Japan Premium Tsugaru Sauvignon Blanc 2016

- About Suntory Japanese Wine

http://www.suntory.com/topics/japanesewine/