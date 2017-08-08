Rizhao orders Through-Process Optimization solution for entire production route from Primetals Technologies

Chinese steel producer Rizhao Steel Group Co., Ltd (Rizhao) awarded Primetals Technologies with an order for implementing the newly developed Through-Process Optimization solution (TPO). The order compromises of the intelligent Through-Process Quality Control System (TPQC), a newly developed Industry 4.0 IT system and Through-Process Know-How (TPKH) modules. The TPO system to be installed at Rizhao´s production complex in Shandong Province will continuously monitor and manage product quality by recording all process parameters as well as measured production and product data, starting from the liquid phase up to the final processing lines.

Quality conformance checks along the production route are carried out by a freely editable rule-system supported by the know-how of Primetals experts for each process unit. After implementation, this single IT system will execute route cause analysis and will propose corrective and compensational actions in case of quality deviations. Additionally, TPQC offers a wide range of tools like Statistical Process Control (SPC), Key Performance Indicators (KPI) and rule based product grading, to monitor and optimize the entire production process. The possibility for exporting large data amounts from the long term data archive support engineers in understanding and remedy complex technical problems by data analytics. By this, the development time for new products will be significantly decreased.

Through-Process Optimization is an integrated know-how based solution developed by Primetals Technologies to improve efficiency, stability and product quality across the entire steel production route. Additionally, the know-how based TPQC IT system accelerates the time to market for cutting edge high value products.

