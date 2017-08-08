Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 98,534 in July 2017
The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in July 2017, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 98,534 nos., higher by 12%, over July 2016.
Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in July 2017 were at 32,026 nos., higher by 5%, over July 2016.
Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in July 2017 were at 66,508 nos., higher by 15%, compared to July 2016.
Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 51,425 vehicles (*JLR number for July 17 includes CJLR volumes of 6,805 units). Jaguar wholesales for the month were 14,452 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 36,973 vehicles.
*CJLR – It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR
