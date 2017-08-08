DENSO Establishes a New Company Designing Key Components Enabling Automated Driving

DENSO Corporation today announced that it will establish a new company, NSITEXE, Inc., to design and develop semiconductor IP cores*1, which are key semiconductor components enabling automated driving.

Advanced electronic controls are key for in-vehicle environment and safety technologies, such as ADAS and automated driving in next-generation vehicles. When automated driving becomes the norm, high-performance, low-power semiconductors will be required to monitor the situation around the vehicle by processing large amounts of data from sensors and external communications at high speed. This data will help make decisions for automated driving functions.

The new company will develop a next-generation processor which can quickly and efficiently analyze large amounts of data from sensors and external communication to determine the optimal vehicle operation. The semiconductor IP cores optimized for in-vehicle applications will be licensed to in-vehicle microcomputer and SoC*2 manufacturers.

DENSO has refined in-vehicle semiconductor technologies over many years as part of its ongoing mission to develop the advanced technologies delivering an environmentally friendly, safe and secure automotive society.

*1 Semiconductor IP cores: Intellectual property rights of partial integrated circuits that make up a semiconductor

*2 SoC: A circuit which integrates multiple functions to work as a system (system-on-a-chip)

Profile of the new company

1. Name: NSITEXE, Inc.

2. Location: 2-16-4 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

3. President: Yukihide Niimi

4. Establishment: September 2017

5. Capital: 100 million yen

6. Ownership: 100% owned by DENSO

7. Employees: 55 (at the time of establishment)

8. Business description: Developing and licensing semiconductor IP cores and relevant tools, providing maintenance and engineering services

About DENSO Corporation

DENSO Corp., headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan, is a leading global automotive supplier of advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, powertrain control, electronics and information and safety. Its customers include all the world’s major carmakers. Worldwide, the company has more than 200 subsidiaries and affiliates in 38 countries and regions (including Japan) and employs more than 150,000 people. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, totaled US$40.4 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges. For more information, go to www.denso.com