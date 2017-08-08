The Johns Hopkins Hospital Ranked Among the Top Three U.S. Adult Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report

Out of nearly 4,700 hospitals reviewed, The Johns Hopkins Hospital ranked #1 in Maryland and #3 in the nation in U.S. News & World Report’s 2017–18 Best Hospitals list. Thirteen specialties at The Johns Hopkins Hospital are now among the top 10 in the nation. Ten specialties are in the top five.

This—coupled with the recent pediatric ranking in which U.S. News named Johns Hopkins Children’s Center #5 nationally—makes Johns Hopkins the nation’s top-ranked hospital combined for both adult and pediatric care.

In a congratulatory video message to The Johns Hopkins Hospital staff, Redonda G. Miller, M.D., M.B.A., president of The Johns Hopkins Hospital, credited the nurses, faculty and staff for this recognition. “We all know that these types of accomplishments do not occur in a vacuum,” she said. “Rather, they are the result of the foresight, planning and dedicated efforts of thousands of employees who are committed to ensuring that the care we provide is world-class and who are focused on what is most important: the needs of our patients and their families.”

Of the 28 years that U.S. News has ranked hospitals, The Johns Hopkins Hospital is the only one to rank #1 in the nation 22 times. Last year, The Johns Hopkins Hospital was ranked #4 in the nation.

In a note to all Johns Hopkins Medicine employees, Paul B. Rothman, M.D., dean of the medical faculty and CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine, and Ronald R. Peterson, president of the Johns Hopkins Health System and executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine, reminded staff of the most important measure of success. “The truest gauge of excellence is how well we treat our patients and their families,” they wrote. “And by that measure, we know that we continue to deliver the high standard for which Johns Hopkins has always been known.”

All three Johns Hopkins leaders extended their congratulations to the Mayo Clinic, which ranked #1 in this year’s national ranking of adult hospitals.

In addition to landing in the #3 spot on U.S. News’ Best Hospitals list, The Johns Hopkins Hospital ranked #1 in Ear Nose & Throat and Rheumatology; #2 in Geriatrics and Neurology & Neurosurgery; #3 in Diabetes & Endocrinology, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Nephrology, Ophthalmology, and Urology; #5 in Psychiatry; #6 in Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery, and Gynecology; and #11 in Orthopedics and Pulmonology.

Three of the Johns Hopkins Medicine member hospitals were also recognized in the regional rankings. The Johns Hopkins Hospital ranked #1 in all specialties in Maryland and in Baltimore. Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center ranked #11 in Maryland and #10 in Baltimore. Suburban Hospital ranked #11 in Maryland and #8 in the Washington, D.C., area.

For more details about the ranking methodology, please visit the U.S. News website.