Millions of Britons encouraged to explore the “wonders of Waterford”

A Tourism Ireland campaign in The Daily Telegraph this weekend promoted Waterford to British holidaymakers.

The campaign involves a series of articles all about Ireland in the Saturday travel section of The Daily Telegraph – which is read by 1.4 million people across Britain. The article which appeared over the weekend (on Saturday, 5 August), was titled ‘Exploring the wonders of Waterford’. It described the city’s “exquisite crystalware”, as well as lots of things to see and do like the King of the Vikings virtual reality experience and the Waterford Greenway. It mentioned the food scene in Waterford (including the famous blaa!) and featured wonderful photos of Reginald’s Tower and the Comeragh Mountains.

The campaign also includes a specially-created ‘Indulge in Ireland’ hub on The Telegraph website, which lots of different articles which are being promoted via online advertising.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “Our partnership with The Daily Telegraph is another excellent opportunity to spread the word about Waterford city and its hinterland to millions of British travellers.

“Great Britain is a vital market for tourism to the island of Ireland. It delivers 47% of all overseas visitors and around 30% of all overseas tourism revenue. However, the decline in the value of sterling is certainly a challenge for Irish tourism from Britain this year, which means that competitiveness and the value for money message are more important than ever. Tourism Ireland is placing a greater focus on our ‘culturally curious’ audience, who are less impacted by currency fluctuations.”