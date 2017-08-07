14 million Chinese to see new promotion for Northern Ireland

Tourism Ireland in China has teamed up with HBO Asia for season 7 of Game of Thrones®. The promotion will run until the end of August – reminding Chinese fans of the TV show that Northern Ireland is one of the main filming locations for Game of Thrones®, with numerous unforgettable set locations.

The promotion is running on five popular online platforms, including Tencent (social network), Mtime (movie news and reviews website) and SiTV (Shanghai Interactive Television), as well as on HBO’s and Tourism Ireland’s social channels – and will reach more than 14 million people around China. It features a competition, with a chance for five lucky people to win a trip for two to the ‘real life Westeros’ of Northern Ireland, which will include a VIP Game of Thrones® tour hosted by Tourism NI.

And, in Beijing and Shanghai, large Game of Thrones® displays have been set up in shopping malls. Next week (Tuesday, 8 August), Chinese bloggers and influencers have been invited to a video streaming event in the Ganghui Shopping Mall in Shanghai, when Tourism Ireland’s Game of Thrones® videos will be playing on large screens. Tourism Ireland will be reminding the influencers that Northern Ireland is ‘Game of Thrones Territory’ and will be distributing flyers and information about Northern Ireland to passers-by in the shopping mall.

James Kenny, Tourism Ireland’s Manager China, said: “Our Game of Thrones® promotion with HBO Asia is a fun way to get lots of people talking about Northern Ireland here in China. We’re reminding fans that Northern Ireland is truly ‘Game of Thrones® Territory’, with so many spectacular set locations. Our aim is to spike people’s curiosity about the landscapes and locations featured in the series and inspire them to travel to Northern Ireland and explore them for themselves.”