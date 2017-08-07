No happy end for Audi and EKS in Canada

Toomas Heikkinen continued his streak in the eighth round of FIA World Rallycross Championship in Trois-Rivières by reaching the final in Canada for the fourth time in succession – a record. Any hopes of a podium finish were however destroyed by a slow puncture. The Finn was fifth in the end. Mattias Ekström was forced to retire in the semi-final with clutch problems. In the overall standings, the reigning Rallycross World Champion still holds third – as does EKS in the teams’ classification.

In the only overseas race, torrential rain transformed the street circuit into a lake and quagmire on Saturday. Toomas Heikkinen and Mattias Ekström defied the adverse conditions to hold second and fourth place respectively after the first day. “Saturday was a good start, even if we didn’t have the paces of the two Polos of Johan Kristoffersson and Petter Solberg,” said Ekström. “Things also started very well on Sunday in the dry.” The Swede had qualified third for the final races for the best twelve drivers, and started from the front row. A problem with the clutch initially dropped him back, before he had to park his Audi S1 EKS RX quattro on the penultimate lap without drive. “A good weekend until the semi-final,” summarized Ekström.

After finishing second in the semi-final, Heikkinen reached the final in Canada for the fourth time in succession. The Finn was on course for a podium finish before he dropped back to fifth place due to a slow puncture. “Despite the setback in the final, I take a lot of positives with me from Canada. It’s always fantastic to race here. The car ran perfectly and we are definitely working in the right direction. I certainly have a good feeling for the last four races of the season.” For the third EKS driver Reinis Nitišs the weekend was already over after qualifying.

Due to a problem with the propshaft, the Latvian finished day one in only 19th place. His race to catch up was rewarded with only 16th place. “A big thank you to my mechanics, who did a fantastic job on Saturday so that I could actually line up on the start. Unfortunately I didn’t have luck on my side. I have to push Canada to the back of my mind quickly and look forwards. In France everything starts from zero again and I’ll prove that I can be better.” The ninth of twelve World Championship rounds is held in Lohéac on September 2–3.