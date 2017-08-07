Syngenta licenses Enlist™ events

Syngenta announced today that it has entered into non-exclusive licensing agreements with Dow AgroSciences LLC and M.S. Technologies, L.L.C. for the Enlist E3 Event in soybeans in the United States, Canada and Latin America, and the Conkesta Enlist E3 stack in soybeans in Latin America, with options for global rights for both. Syngenta has also entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Dow AgroSciences for global rights for the Enlist event in corn. Terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

“We will now have the opportunity to incorporate these traits into our genetics to provide growers additional seed and trait options with greater genetic diversity,” said Jeff Rowe, Syngenta president of Global Seeds and North America, “This is another step in delivering on our commitment to enhance our seed offering and ensure continued choice for growers.”

“The Enlist System of novel traits and advanced herbicides along with Conkesta, represents the most complete and effective line of weed and insect control. We are pleased to license these innovative technologies, aligning to our strategy of ensuring broad availability to farmers across the Americas who need this technology to continue advancing their productivity,” said Joe Vertin, global business leader, Enlist Weed Control System, Dow AgroSciences.

“We at MS Technologies™ are extremely pleased that Syngenta has chosen to license Enlist E3 soybeans and Conkesta E3 soybeans,” says Joe Merschman, president of MS Technologies. “Having Syngenta on board will allow us to work jointly to deliver high-yielding elite soybean genetics and exceptional weed control to even more soybean growers.”