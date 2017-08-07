INFINITI Americas gives young engineer life-changing career opportunity with Renault Sport Formula One Team

An engineering student from Uxbridge, Massachusetts, has been awarded the career opportunity of a lifetime in Automotive and Formula One, as INFINITI announces Evan Sloan as the American winner of the INFINITI Engineering Academy 2017.

Having been selected from thousands of entries and beating nine other finalists from around the country in an action-packed event at Microsoft Headquarters today, the 21-year-old Sloan will move to the U.K. in October. Besides travel and accommodations, Sloan will be provided with a salary, access to an INFINITI company car and, most important, the possibility to work alongside world-leading engineers at the cutting edge of the automotive and motorsport industries.

Sloan, a mechanical engineering student at the California Institute of Technology, will spend six months working at Renault Formula One Team’s Technical Center in the U.K. (Enstone) and six months working at INFINITI’s European Technical Center (Cranfield). He will play a key role in the ongoing transfer of technical knowledge and expertise between Renault Sport Formula One Team and INFINITI.

“With every edition of the Academy, we are more and more impressed by the amount of interest received from students all over the world and the incredible level of the talent attracted. Students have seen the accomplishments of our former Academy graduates, who have forged successful careers in both automotive and motorsport and, as a result, more students than ever before want to participate to get this once-in-a-lifetime engineering experience to launch their careers,” said Tommaso Volpe, Global Director, INFINITI Motorsport.

“With Formula One becoming more relevant to the automotive industry and with an increased focus of the placements this year being on-the-road car development, we are training a new generation of engineers who will play a key role in the crossover between the two industries,” added Volpe.

Randy Parker, Vice President, INFINITI Americas, also commented, “INFINITI prides itself on recognizing world-class talent, especially at the very beginning of a career. We are honored to present this opportunity to Evan, and we are eager to be a part of his success in this thrilling industry.”

Commenting on his win, Sloan said, “It’s an incredible opportunity and I’m really looking forward to contributing to the INFINITI Motor Company and the Renault Formula One team. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

The INFINITI Engineering Academy, now in its fourth year, is a one-of-a-kind global search for the world’s best up-and-coming engineers. For 2017, seven placements are available with one winner chosen each from Asia-Pacific, Canada, China, Europe (incl. Russia), Mexico, United Arab Emirates and the U.S., to work with INFINITI and Renault Sport Formula One Team. The 2017 edition of the Academy attracted over 12,000 registrations from 41 different countries, setting a new record with a near-threefold increase over last year.