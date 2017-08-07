Accenture Named a Leader by Everest Group for Automation in Application Development and Testing

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been positioned as a ‘Leader’ in the Everest Group Automation in IT Application Dev-Test PEAK Matrix™ Assessment for Solutions. This inaugural research report covers global automation capabilities and solutions in application development and testing services.

According to Everest Group, Accenture acts as a consulting partner to guide clients through their automation journey by leveraging investments in cognitive capabilities and offering advanced automation solutions. The report states that, “Accenture’s vision for automation is based on three pragmatic principles: people first, business oriented and technology-rich.” The report also notes “Accenture has been able to deliver real benefits through automation in application services, including better quality and consistency of applications and data; faster, more informed business decisions and lower costs for services.” Accenture solutions evaluated in this report included Accenture myWizard®, Accenture Robotics Solution, Accenture DevOps Platform, Accenture Omni Channel Testing Platform, and the Accenture Touchless Testing Platform.

“Automation is reshaping every aspect of the application lifecycle. It’s helping companies use development and testing as catalysts for business change by meeting today’s demands for speed, service and radical productivity,” said Bhaskar Ghosh, group chief executive, Accenture Technology Services. “With intelligent platforms like Accenture myWizard, we can apply analytics to massive amounts of data to spot trends, predict failures and continuously respond to customer and user feedback, helping our clients be the disruptors, not the disrupted.”

Kishore Durg, managing director, Growth and Strategy and Global Testing Services Lead for Accenture, added: “Accenture is infusing automation into each step of the application lifecycle, making IT an agent of change. For example, the Accenture Touchless Testing Platform allows testers to automate a range of software engineering activities and use artificial intelligence to operate smarter and more efficiently.”

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix™ for Automation in Application Dev-Test presents the assessment and detailed profiles of 12 IT service providers featured on the independent testing services PEAK Matrix. Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix is a composite index of a range of distinct metrics related to a service provider’s scale, scope, technology/domain investments, delivery footprint, and resultant market success in the context of offering IT dev-test automation solutions. Accenture was also recently named a Leader in Independent Testing Services by Everest Group.

