SEAT sales continue their upward trend

SEAT’s growth rate also rose sharply in July. The carmaker’s global sales kick-started the second half of the year with the same positive trend as the first half. In July, SEAT deliveries increased by 11.3%, reaching 38,900 vehicles (2016: 34,900), compared to July last year. The year-to-date figures show a 13.4% growth against same period last year. SEAT has already sold 285,400 vehicles, 33,600 more (2016: 251,800).

Wayne Griffiths, the brand’s Vice-President for Sales and Marketing, pointed out that “with this sales volume, SEAT established itself on the top of the podium of the fastest-growing brands in Europe. The increase in the number of vehicles delivered clearly exceeds the market average and we are confident we will follow the same upward trend in the second half of the year. The recent inauguration of the factory in Algeria, where we are now assembling the Ibiza, is going to boost our performance in the country and continue to increase sales outside Europe”.

SEAT’s excellent results are supported by a significant increase in most of the countries where the brand operates. Spain, where SEAT is market leader, is spearheading deliveries with 62,800 vehicles sold (+20.7%). SEAT’s second largest market is Germany, which grew by 11.2% and where 56,500 vehicles were sold, while the United Kingdom is in third place with a 21.2% growth and 33,700 cars sold. France (15,300; +17.4%), Austria (11,000; +20.3%) and Switzerland (6,100; +47.6%) also posted double-digit growth rates.

The launch of the new Ibiza continued into the month of July. In addition, SEAT has begun selling the sporty version of the Ateca. The new Ateca FR enables the brand to expand the range of its first ever SUV, which has become one of the main pillars of the Spanish carmaker.

Sales accelerate SEAT’s operating profit

The increase in sales in 2017 are reflected in SEAT’s first half financial results. After closing 2016 with the best performance in its history, operating profit went up by 40.9% in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2016, reaching a record figure of 130 million euros. This result is also due to a better sales mix, mainly as a result of the Ateca. At the same time, turnover went up by 12.7% to stand at 5,054 million euros in the first six months of the year.