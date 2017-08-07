STMicroelectronics Completes Share Buy-back Program

STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) , a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced that it has completed the repurchase of approximately 18.6 million shares of its common stock for an amount of $297 million under its share buy-back program announced on June 22, 2017.

The shares were repurchased between June 30, 2017 and August 4, 2017 on the Mercato Telematico Azionario and other venues in open market transactions for a total of $297 million. The repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares and used to meet obligations arising from debt financial instruments that are exchangeable into equity instruments and to meet obligations arising from share award programmes.

Following the completion of such share buy-back programme, STMicroelectronics holds in total 40,742,409 treasury shares, which represent approximately 4.5% of the issued share capital of STMicroelectronics.

Details of the share repurchases pursuant to the now completed buy-back program are available on ST’s website at the following address: http://investors.st.com.

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2016, the Company’s net revenues were $6.97 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.