Pearson Launches All New Digital Customer Experience with Accenture Interactive

Accenture (NYSE: ACN), together with Pearson, the world’s learning company, has created and launched a new digital customer experience which will simplify and improve the user experience for students, educators and job seekers looking to access Pearson’s learning materials and services.

The new website and content publishing platform will give users a single “front door” to access Pearson’s education products and services more easily and intuitively than ever. The new digital learning experience, designed, built and delivered by Accenture Interactive, will boost Pearson’s mission to improve access and outcomes in education.

Accenture Interactive helped Pearson consolidate and reduce by half more than 400,000 pages of content and 15,000 domains and sites, to help students and educators find information more easily. It also cut publishing time by 50% to ensure product and service information are available more quickly.

The new digital customer experience is part of a single global program, called OneDotCom, to transform Pearson into a digital business. The program consolidates 30 different systems using the Adobe Experience Cloud integrated with Salesforce.com and SAP Hybris technologies, all aligned to user centred design principles, to improve Pearson’s return on investment globally.

Kate James, Chief Corporate Affairs and Global Marketing Officer, Pearson commented: “We operate in a world where students and educators want to quickly access and use our products and services through digital channels. We are on a continuous mission to transform our business to meet these demands and developing OneDotCom is an important step in designing a more relevant experience for learners and educators.”

Simon Nixon, Global Product Owner, Pearson added: “OneDotCom ensures we better serve the needs of our customers and learners and keep those needs central to our vision. It has simplified our business, improving the ROI we see from marketing and informing richer conversations with customers. Accenture Interactive has been a critical partner for Pearson to achieve our vision.”

The need for transformational change is being driven in large part by the growth in on-line learning. For example, Pearson’s university customers have shown that digital course materials can support as much as 85-90% of undergraduate study1. Pearson has seen its digital services revenue rise to more than two-thirds of its overall business.

Bernie Segal, managing director, Accenture Interactive, added: “What’s unique about the Pearson OneDotCom program is the creation of an inspiring digital brand experience that people love to use. This new global commercial digital organisation and new digital technology platform also creates significant productivity savings. Accenture Interactive’s fusion of creativity, business consultancy and technology shows what the new breed of experience agency looks like. We’ve been a transformation partner on Pearson’s innovation journey and improved its productivity and cost base.”

About Pearson

Pearson is the world’s learning company, with expertise in educational courseware and assessment, and a range of teaching and learning services powered by technology. Our mission is to help people make progress through access to better learning. We believe that learning opens up opportunities, creating fulfilling careers and better lives. For more, visit www.pearson.com and follow us on @Pearson.

Source: 1 Pearson 2016 annual report, Page 16 Digital services

https://www.pearson.com/content/dam/one-dot-com/one-dot-com/global/standalone/annual-report-16/01_Pearson_AR16_FULL.pdf

About Accenture Interactive

Accenture Interactive helps the world’s leading brands transform their customer experiences across the entire customer journey. Through our connected offerings in design, marketing, content and commerce, we create new ways to win in today’s experience-led economy. Accenture Interactive was ranked the world’s largest digital agency in the latest Ad Age Agency Report. To learn more follow us @accentureACTIVE and visit www.accentureinteractive.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With approximately 411,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

