Reignite your imagination with the ASUS ZenFone AR (Augmented Reality)

Experience your world in a whole new way with the ASUS ZenFone AR, the world’s first smartphone that supports both Google Tango augmented reality (AR) and Google Daydream virtual reality (VR) technologies. For you, this means totally new ways to game, be entertained and shop using cutting-edge technology from the comfort of your couch. The ZenFone AR is available only on Verizon for $27 a month for 24 months ($648 retail price).

Using Verizon’s powerful 4G LTE network and Tango (Google’s core AR technology), the ZenFone AR puts the future of mobile technology in your hands today, by providing incredible experiences that expand your vision and stretch the imagination. To date, there are more than 35 Tango-compatible apps on Google Play, and ASUS and Google are partnering with well-known brands to bring even more AR fun to your ZenFone AR. Here are a few applications that showcase the ZenFone AR and how it can augment your reality.

Beyond just a smartphone, the ZenFone AR is a versatile tool that lets you do more every day. Virtually redecorate your living room with ease using the Wayfair shopping app to see how your furniture looks in your home without all the heavy lifting. You can also be sure that your dream couch will fit in your living room since Wayfair’s virtual 3D furniture is at full-scale. And furniture is just the start. You can use the large 5.7” display to view clothing on a virtual model before you commit and fire up the BMW iVisualizer app to spec out a new BMW i3 or i7 right in your den.

For gamers, the ZenFone AR offers the most immersive gaming experience available on a smartphone. Using the latest motion tracking and depth perception technology you can interact with virtual objects that appear to be in the real world. In non-techy terms, that means you can blast zombies with splashes of color in Color Alive 2.0 or build and knock over a virtual Domino display on your bedroom floor. The ASUS ZenFone AR is also fully compatible with the Google Daydream View virtual reality headset, allowing users to enjoy VR games and movies in full cinematic glory thanks to the smartphone’s 5.7” high-resolution and high-contrast display.

Work and play is just the start. The ASUS ZenFone AR is also a great learning tool for you and your children. Apps like Lumin offer a mobile tour of the Detroit Institute of Arts and provide visitors with a new, in-depth way to engage with the collection. Walk around the museum with your phone and it will overlay videos, photographs, sounds and touch-activated animations on the screen to provide additional information and details not normally seen by the public. Moving outside the museum, Dinosaurs Among Us lets you bring the American Natural History Museum into your home. See a dinosaur walk around your kitchen and learn about the latest research straight from museum scientists.

The ASUS ZenFone AR needs a network that can keep up. Verizon has the unlimited plan you want on the network you deserve. Rest assured that your photos, movies and special moments are effortlessly shared on your favorite social platform or backed up to the cloud, no matter how many megabytes or megapixels you need to push over the Verizon network. Visit verizonwireless.com today to learn how you can get Verizon Unlimited for as little as $80 for a single line or $45 per line for four lines, per month, plus taxes & fees, when you enroll in Auto Pay†.

Order your ASUS ZenFone AR today for $27 a month for 24 months on Verizon device payment ($648 retail). For a limited time, get a $25 Wayfair.com gift card with the purchase of the ZenFone AR*.

