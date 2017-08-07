Construction Set to Begin on 516-Room, Luxury JW Marriott Hotel in Orlando

Set to open in early 2020, the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek will feature four-bedroom suite options and a rooftop bar with sweeping views

Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) announced today that construction will begin in the fourth quarter on the 16-story, $282 million JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort, which will provide Orlando visitors a new option for luxury accommodations.

The 516-room hotel will be built on the last available site zoned for hotel use in Bonnet Creek, a 482-acre, mixed-use resort community near Orlando’s popular theme parks. Marriott International’s turnkey management solution, Managed by Marriott (MxM), will operate the hotel when it opens in first quarter 2020.

“We are thrilled to work with our partners to create an exciting JW Marriott hotel near Orlando’s world-class theme parks,” said Noah Silverman, Chief Development Officer, North America Full Service Hotels at Marriott International. “This project is a testament to the strength of our brands, loyalty platform, best-in-class associates and relationships with visionary development partners.”

The JW Marriott at Bonnet Creek is owned and developed by DCS Investment Holdings, a private equity group based in West Palm Beach, Florida. DCS Investment Holdings is recognized as a leading developer of residential and commercial real estate, including residential towers, master-planned communities and millions of square feet in retail and office space. The company is owned by Dwight C. Schar, co-owner of the Washington Redskins and founding chairman of NVR Inc., one of America’s largest homebuilders.

“JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek will combine luxury service and accommodations with the warm atmosphere for which the brand is beloved,” said Mitzi Gaskins, Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott and The Luxury Collection. “Through thoughtful design, enhanced culinary offerings, and family-friendly programming, this hotel is sure to become an enticing home away from home for our guests visiting the Sunshine State.”

When it opens, the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek will offer visitors luxuriously decorated accommodations including 80 suites. In addition to two presidential suites, guests will be able to choose from 16, two-bedroom suites with optional connections to create four-bedroom family units, making the hotel an excellent choice for small groups or multi-generational family vacations.

“JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek will combine luxury service and accommodations with the warm atmosphere for which the brand is beloved,” said Mitzi Gaskins, Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott and The Luxury Collection. “Through thoughtful design, enhanced culinary offerings, and family-friendly programming, this hotel is sure to become an enticing home away from home for our guests visiting the Sunshine State.”

When it opens, the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek will offer visitors luxuriously decorated accommodations including 80 suites. In addition to two presidential suites, guests will be able to choose from 16, two-bedroom suites with optional connections to create four-bedroom family units, making the hotel an excellent choice for small groups or multi-generational family vacations.