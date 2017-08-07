Pekin Insurance Adds Brenva HD Production Inkjet Press to Existing Line-up of Xerox Presses

To keep up with rising volumes of policy and billing statements, insurance provider and in-plant printer, Pekin Insurance, needed an inkjet device that brought speed, reliability and advanced color technology. They also needed a technology partner to support and help expand their applications. Pekin turned to Xerox and the Xerox Brenva HD Production Inkjet Press, which they added to their production family in December 2016.

“Since we strictly focus on cut sheet, the Brenva HD made perfect sense for our environment,” said Heidi Hutchison, operations manager for the Illinois-based insurance company. “But, beyond that, we were looking for a modern device that would be able to adapt as our company’s needs change – the Brenva HD was the answer to that as well.”

The addition of the Brenva HD opened up new opportunities for Pekin to send out four-color messages to their insurers with billing and policy statements, as well as pursue higher-volume marketing pieces cost-effectively. The company was utilizing two Xerox Highlight Color 180’s and one Versant 80 when they made the decision to add the Brenva HD, making them one of the first installs in the U.S.

“Historically, we’ve been conservative with technology, but this was one of the few times we’ve been cutting-edge,” said Phil Evans, director of administrative services, Pekin Insurance. “Xerox was with us every step of the way, supporting our entire journey into inkjet. That kind of support is how we’ve built such a strong relationship with them over the past 30 years.”

Pekin is even hoping to add another Brenva HD to their arsenal down the line, allowing them to complete more variable and on-demand jobsas needed.

The Brenva HD press is a production inkjet color device that marries the versatility of cut sheet with the economics of inkjet. It enables providers to introduce more color into applications, reduce storage costs for offset shells, and consolidate workflows, presses and floor space. It’s ideal for print providers in the light direct mail, transactional and book markets as well as providers looking to print marketing collateral and business documents.

The press will be showcased at PRINT 17 in Chicago, September 10-14. Stop by Xerox booth #1302 to see the Brenva HD in action.

