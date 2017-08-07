Siemens signs framework contract for 100 locomotives with Deutsche Bahn

Siemens and DB Cargo AG have signed a framework agreement for the delivery of 100 locomotives. At the closing of the contract, the freight transport arm of Deutsche Bahn called up 60 Vectron multisystem locomotives. The locomotives will serve on the Rhine-Alpine-Corridor (DACHINL: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and the Netherlands). Delivery of the vehicles will begin at the end of 2017. They will be built in the Siemens plant in Munich-Allach, Germany. Siemens recently sold its 500th electric Vectron locomotive.

“With this order, DB Cargo is investing in the future of freight transport by rail. The ordered multisystem locomotives will make it possible to operate a train from the Netherlands to Italy without changing locomotives. This will make European freight transport fast, efficient and environmentally friendly,” says Jochen Eickholt, CEO of Siemens Mobility Division.

“The order for the multisystem locomotives marks a further milestone the program to expand and modernize our European locomotive fleet that has been underway for four years. At the same time, this product is a key component in our growth strategy for interoperable European rail freight transport. By working together with Siemens in this project, we hope to have established a partnership that will decisively support our ambitions for vehicles with respect to our rail freight transport master plan,” notes Dr. Jürgen Wilder, CEO of DB Cargo AG.

