Lee Hnetinka of Darkstore Receives $1.4 Million in Funding from PivotNorth

Darkstore, a third-party logistics (3PL) company based in San Francisco, recently received $1.4 million in seed funding from PivotNorth Capital, a venture capital firm known for investing in promising software enterprises. Darkstore Founder and CEO Lee Hnetinka, who already raised $150,000 in May of last year and another $120,000 in August 2016, plans to use this latest round of funding to expand Darkstore’s growing reach in order to provide speedy order fulfillment services for a growing number of business partners across the nation.



Already, Darkstore features strategic fulfillment locations ranging from San Francisco to Los Angeles, Seattle, Phoenix, Chicago, and New York. This network allows Darkstore to support on-demand, same-day, and 2-day deliveries, automatically routed to the nearest fulfillment center for expedience. This is accomplished with the aid of both traditional couriers like USPS, UPS, and FedEx, but also on-demand delivery services like Deliv (another startup funded by PivotNorth).



Hnetinka started Darkstore with the goal of getting goods to consumers faster, as well as helping businesses gain independence from platforms like Amazon. The idea came from “dark stores” in cities like London and Taiwan – business operations that utilize excess space within other business facilities to store products for fulfillment. Hnetinka’s Darkstore operates on the same basic principle, finding unused warehouse space in major metropolitan markets and using it to store goods and quickly fulfill orders for clients who lack their own facilities. With this new round of funding, Darkstore can expand into new markets, improve services, increase capacity, and accept new clients.



Although Darkstore primarily serves the needs of direct-to-consumer businesses and large corporations currently, both Hnetinka and PivotNorth Founder Tim Connors (who serves as a Darkstore Board Member) believe that the service could be an ideal partner for small start-up companies seeking fast and affordable third-party order fulfillment. Darkstore currently serves clients in industries ranging from home furnishing, entertainment, and electronics, to apparel and fashion accessories.



About Darkstore:

Lee Hnetinka founded Darkstore, an on-demand delivery fulfillment platform, in 2016. Darkstore caters to direct-to-consumer e-commerce brands that lack the brick-and-mortar facilities needed to quickly fulfill online consumer purchases. Darkstore carefully selects high-volume partner businesses and ensures swift fulfillment of orders on demand, potentially improving brand reputations and increasing sales as a result. Darkstore looks to provide the same level of fast and efficient third-party order fulfillment as platforms like Amazon.