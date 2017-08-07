Local Companies host Casino Night in support of Local Firefighter Charity

The Firefighters of Riverside thanked the generous sponsors and the support of the community, Pulido Cleaning & Restoration, 1-800-BOARDUP of Southwest Riverside County & The Lake Elsinore Storm who were able to raise $20,000 for the Cal-Fire Benevolent fund.

Temecula Valley – Local Companies Pulido Cleaning & Restoration, Lake Elsinore Storm and 1-800-BOARDUP of Southwest Riverside County, hosted the inaugural “FireStorm Casino Royal 2017” event on Saturday May 20, 2017 at the Lake Elsinore Storm in the Diamond Club. The “FireStorm Casino Royal” benefited the Riverside County Professional Firefighters Benevolent Fund, a local 501-c3. It is the goal of the Riverside County Professional Firefighters Benevolent Fund to be able to support firefighters and cooperators in Riverside County in their time of need. The Riverside County Professional Firefighters Benevolent Fund not only supports the firefighters of Riverside County. The Fund also supports other nonprofit organizations, such as, cancer research, the burn institutes and first responders.

Through generous sponsors and the support of the community, Pulido Cleaning & Restoration, 1-800-BOARDUP of Southwest Riverside County & The Lake Elsinore Storm were able to raise $20,000 for the Cal-Fire Benevolent fund.

People interested in learning more about the fund, or making a donation are encouraged to visit the Riverside County Professional Firefighters Benevolent Fund site for more information.